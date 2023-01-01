Ecclesiastical Museum

This noteworthy museum is worth visiting for its ecclesiastical vestments, vessels, copies of scripture and collection of impressive icons, including a 9th-century representation of Agia Marina, thought to be the oldest icon on the island, and an unusual double-sided icon from Filousa dating from the 13th century. Also of note are the elaborate frescos recovered from ruined churches in the region, as well as wood carvings, crucifixes and crosses.

The museum moved to its current location in 2017. From Pafos, catch bus 606 or 616 from the Harbour Bus Station and bus 601 from Karavella station.