Located on the southern slope of Fabrica Hill and best seen from above (follow the dirt track from Leoforos Apostolou Pavlou just northeast of the Kings Avenue Mall), this Roman theatre, excavated over an 11-year period to 2016, is thought to be the oldest on the island, dating from 300 BC. A Roman road to the south of the theatre forms a crucial part of the excavations, providing historians with the presumed urban layout of the site, along with a nymphaeum (fountainhouse).