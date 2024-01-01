Main Municipal Beach

Pafos

In the centre of Kato Pafos, the main municipal beach is not your standard holiday-brochure-style sweep of sun-kissed sand: the beach area is paved and partly pedestrianised. Comprising a collection of wooden decks, rocks, sand and diving points, it’s pleasant and the water is sparkling clean. Facilities include showers, toilets and a cafe-restaurant.

  • Saranta Kolones, a ruined medieval fortress. Paphos district, Cyprus

    Pafos Archaeological Site

    0.52 MILES

    Nea Pafos (New Pafos) is, ironically, the name given to the sprawling Pafos Archaeological Site, to the west of Kato Pafos. Nea Pafos was the ancient city…

  • Ancient artifacts from the Roman city of Kourian in Cyprus ancient, archaeological, architecture, attraction, baths, blocks, building, city, columns, curium, cyprus, episkopi, europe, excavations, floor, greco, greek, heating, heritage, historic, hypocaust, kourion, remains, roman, ruins, sand, site, stone, structure, tiles, under, walls

    Ancient Kourion

    27.64 MILES

    Defiantly perched on a hillside, with a sweeping view of the surrounding patchwork fields and the sea, Ancient Kourion is a spectacular site. Most likely…

  • Tombs of the Kings

    Tombs of the Kings

    1.52 MILES

    Imagine yourself surrounded by ancient tombs in a desertlike landscape where the only sounds are waves crashing on rocks. The Tombs of the Kings, a Unesco…

  • Courtyard in Kykkos monastery.

    Kykkos Monastery

    24.32 MILES

    The island’s most prosperous and opulent Orthodox monastery was founded in the 11th century by Byzantine emperor Alexios I Komninos after a bizarre series…

  • The famous beach of Aphrodite's rock, Cyprus.

    Aphrodite’s Rock & Beach

    13.62 MILES

    Possibly the most famous beach in Cyprus, Aphrodite’s Beach is distinctive for its two upright rocks, which are easy to spot, particularly as you'll…

  • Hrysopolitissa Basilica & St Paul's Pillar in Paphos, Cyprus.

    Hrysopolitissa Basilica

    0.18 MILES

    This fascinating site was home to one of Pafos’ largest religious structures. What remains are the foundations of a 4th-century Christian basilica, which…

  • Turtle nests on Lara beach. Akamas, Cyprus.

    Lara Beach

    15.18 MILES

    This stunning unspoilt beach has clean, calm water and pristine sands for those who want to escape people and parasols. The beach is most famous, however,…

  • Ruins at the Aphrodite sanctuary

    Sanctuary of Aphrodite

    9.66 MILES

    A World Heritage Site, the sanctuary is recognised as being one of the most important ancient sites related to Aphrodite in Cyprus and yet it is arguably…

1. Alykes Beach

0.15 MILES

This is a perfect spot for families with paddling tots, featuring rock pools and shallow, clear water, as well as sufficient sand for sandcastles and that…

2. Hrysopolitissa Basilica

0.18 MILES

This fascinating site was home to one of Pafos’ largest religious structures. What remains are the foundations of a 4th-century Christian basilica, which…

3. Vrysoudia Beach

0.41 MILES

Stretching some 400m, Vrysoudia is arguably the best municipal beach, where you can rent sunbeds and parasols (€5 per day). There is also a popular beach…

5. Pafos Castle

0.45 MILES

This small fort guards the harbour entrance and is entered by a small stone bridge over a moat. In 2017, to commemorate Pafos' stint as European Capital…

6. Agios Lambrianos Rock-Cut Tomb

0.49 MILES

North of the centre, on the side of Fabrica Hill, are a couple of enormous underground caverns dating from the early Hellenistic period. These are burial…

7. Pafos Archaeological Site

0.52 MILES

Nea Pafos (New Pafos) is, ironically, the name given to the sprawling Pafos Archaeological Site, to the west of Kato Pafos. Nea Pafos was the ancient city…

8. Roman Theatre

0.63 MILES

Located on the southern slope of Fabrica Hill and best seen from above (follow the dirt track from Leoforos Apostolou Pavlou just northeast of the Kings…