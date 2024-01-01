In the centre of Kato Pafos, the main municipal beach is not your standard holiday-brochure-style sweep of sun-kissed sand: the beach area is paved and partly pedestrianised. Comprising a collection of wooden decks, rocks, sand and diving points, it’s pleasant and the water is sparkling clean. Facilities include showers, toilets and a cafe-restaurant.
