This small fort guards the harbour entrance and is entered by a small stone bridge over a moat. In 2017, to commemorate Pafos' stint as European Capital of Culture, the former dungeons used by the Ottomans were transformed into spaces for contemporary-art installations, an initiative that is set to continue. Visitors can also climb to the castle ramparts to enjoy the sweeping harbour views. The castle serves as an event venue during the Pafos Aphrodite Festival.

The castle is all that remains of a Lusignan fort built in 1391; the rest of it was destroyed by the Venetians less than a hundred years later.