Around 8km north of Kato Pafos, Kissonerga Bay is a long, sandy and undeveloped beach, where you can find banana plantations and solitude. There are almost no facilities, and be aware that this beach is notorious for riptides; enter the water with caution.

Pafos Buses operates a regular bus, the 615, to Coral Bay via Kissonerga, from the Harbour Bus Station (€1.50, 20 minutes), departing roughly every 15 minutes.