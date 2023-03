Located 7km south of Goudi on the B7, this 200-year-old listed renovated watermill houses a modest museum, a coffee shop and a traditional bakery. The museum displays the typical (and historical) equipment necessary for baking bread, while the bakery sells delicious haloumi rolls, which you can enjoy with a coffee or beer by the stream, overlooking the orchards across the way.

They also sell their own wine, organic preserves, honey and other similar products, plus traditional sweets.