This charming small museum is run by former school teacher Charalambos, who will explain the exhibits including live silkworms munching on their bed of mulberry leaves, centuries-old donkey saddles and farm implements. Meanwhile, his cheerful wife, Theano, is busy at the loom, weaving exquisitely patterned silk-and-cotton fabrics. There are interesting historical photos here as well, including some of camels, which were used as pack animals until the late ‘50s.

You can buy the hand-woven pieces, including cushion covers, runners and bags. At the very minimum, pick up a €2 embroidered bookmark memento.