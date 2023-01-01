These mythical baths attract a steady crowd, who possibly expect more than they find. Surrounded by fig trees and filled with the relaxing sound of running water, the grotto is a nice spot away from the heat, but it’s far from the luxurious setting that may be associated with a goddess of such amorous prowess.

The surrounding botanical garden is pretty, however, with labelled plants and trees, including carob trees, red gum and the slightly less exotic dandelion.

The myth surrounding the cool cave that is the Baths of Aphrodite (Loutra tis Afroditis) is great advertising. Aphrodite, goddess of love and patron of Cyprus, came to the island in a shower of foam and nakedness, launching a cult that has remained to this day. Legend has it that she came to this secluded spot to bathe after entertaining her lovers.

The baths are 11km west of Polis, along a sealed road, on the edge of the Akamas Peninsula: a great spot to embark on a hike or just meander along one of the signposted nature trails. From the baths’ car park, with its adjacent cafe and gift shop, follow the well-marked paved trail for 200m. You are not allowed to swim in the baths.