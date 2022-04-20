Mark Read

Sancti Spíritus Province

This small but well-endowed province is Cuba at its loveliest, also guarding a precious chunk of the country's fantastical historical legacy. Sancti Spíritus Province boasts nature worth exploring. The best on Cuba’s underwhelming south coast, Playa Ancón is a stunner. And then there are mountains. Outside Trinidad, the haunting Escambray offers outstanding hiking on a network of picturesque trails.

A postcard come alive, Trinidad is one of the most intact colonial towns in the Americas, with red-tile roofs, cobblestone streets and pastel houses with castle-sized colonial doors. Its underdog rival, the city of Sancti Spíritus offers a more intangible, crumbling allure. In 2014, both celebrated their 500th anniversaries to much fanfare and an invigorated shine on their finest architecture.

But there's even more: a surprisingly varied cache of oft-overlooked curiosities, including lightly trodden eco-parks, a seminal museum dedicated to guerrilla icon Camilo Cienfuegos, and the Unesco-protected Bahía de Buenavista.

Explore Sancti Spíritus Province

  • M

    Museo Nacional Camilo Cienfuegos

    This excellent museum was opened in 1989 and is eerily reminiscent of the Che Guevara monument in Santa Clara. Camilo fought a crucial battle in this town…

  • Museo Histórico Municipal

    Just off Plaza Mayor, this grandiose mansion, Trinidad's main museum, belonged to the Borrell family from 1827 to 1830. Later it passed to a German…

  • J

    Jobo Rosado

    This 40-sq-km managed-resource area is still little-explored by independent travelers, although organized groups come here. Organize guided hikes through…

  • C

    Casa de la Guayabera

    The favored uniform of South American strongman presidents and blushing grooms at Mexican beach weddings, the guayabera shirt was purportedly 'invented'…

  • P

    Puente Yayabo

    Looking like something out of an English country village, this quintuple-arched bridge is Sancti Spíritus' signature sight. Built by the Spanish in 1815,…

  • S

    San Isidro de los Destiladeros

    After lengthy excavations, the ruins of this once grand sugar mill are accessible to the public. Dating from the early 1830s and sophisticated for its…

  • M

    Mirador de la Loma del Puerto

    Six kilometers east of Trinidad on the road to Sancti Spíritus, this 192m-high lookout provides the best eagle-eye view of the valley with – if you're…

  • P

    Plaza Mayor

    Trinidad's remarkably peaceful main square is located in the heart of the casco histórico and is the town's most photographed spot.

  • P

    Parque Serafín Sánchez

    While not Cuba's shadiest or most atmospheric square, pretty Serafín Sánchez is full of understated Sancti Spíritus elegance. Metal chairs laid out inside…

