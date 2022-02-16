Las Tunas' most evocative sight is in the former home of Carlos Leyva González, an Olympic fencer killed in the nation's worst terrorist atrocity: the…
Las Tunas Province
Most travelers say hello and goodbye to Las Tunas Province in the time that it takes to drive across it on the Carretera Central – one hour on a good day. But, hang on a second! With laid-back, leather-skinned cowboys and poetic country singers, the province is known for daredevil rodeos and Saturday-night street parties. Here barnstorming entertainment is served up at the drop of a sombrero.
Although historically associated with the Oriente, Las Tunas Province shares many attributes with Camagüey in the west. The flat grassy fields of the interior are punctuated with sugar mills and cattle ranches, while the eco-beaches on the north coast remain wild and lightly touristed by Varadero standards.
In this low-key land of the understated and underrated, accidental visitors can enjoy the small-town charms of the provincial capital, or head north to beaches off the old mill town Puerto Padre where serenity rules.
Explore Las Tunas Province
Museo Memorial Mártires de Barbados
Las Tunas' most evocative sight is in the former home of Carlos Leyva González, an Olympic fencer killed in the nation's worst terrorist atrocity: the…
El Cornito
The bamboo woods around Motel El Cornito, about 6km outside town, offer a welcome, shady diversion from the scorching city bustle. You'll find ranchón…
La Fuente de las Antilles
This work, first unveiled in 1977, was elemental in reviving Cuba’s sculpturing traditions and making Las Tunas its HQ. The sculpture comprises a huge…
Memorial Vicente García
A colonial-era structure near the eponymous park that commemorates Las Tunas' great War of Independence hero who captured the town from the Spanish in…
Statue of José Martí
In the central hub of Plaza Martí an inventive bronze statue of the 'apostle of Cuban independence' by Rita Longa doubles as a solar clock. It was opened…
Museo Provincial General Vicente García
Housed in the royal blue town hall with a clock mounted on the front facade, the provincial museum documents local tunero history. A member of staff will…
Cacique Maniabo y Jibacoa
A two-headed Taíno chief looking in opposite directions. It dominates the surroundings at the rustic Motel El Cornito 3km west of town.
Parque Vicente García
Las Tunas' central plaza, anchored by the Catholic Iglesia San Jerónimo.
Plaza de la Revolución
Las Tunas' Revolution Square is huge and bombastic, particularly for such a small city. Photo ops abound. Check out the huge Lenin-esque sculpture of…
