Las Tunas Province

Most travelers say hello and goodbye to Las Tunas Province in the time that it takes to drive across it on the Carretera Central – one hour on a good day. But, hang on a second! With laid-back, leather-skinned cowboys and poetic country singers, the province is known for daredevil rodeos and Saturday-night street parties. Here barnstorming entertainment is served up at the drop of a sombrero.

Although historically associated with the Oriente, Las Tunas Province shares many attributes with Camagüey in the west. The flat grassy fields of the interior are punctuated with sugar mills and cattle ranches, while the eco-beaches on the north coast remain wild and lightly touristed by Varadero standards.

In this low-key land of the understated and underrated, accidental visitors can enjoy the small-town charms of the provincial capital, or head north to beaches off the old mill town Puerto Padre where serenity rules.

Explore Las Tunas Province

  • M

    Museo Memorial Mártires de Barbados

    Las Tunas' most evocative sight is in the former home of Carlos Leyva González, an Olympic fencer killed in the nation's worst terrorist atrocity: the…

  • E

    El Cornito

    The bamboo woods around Motel El Cornito, about 6km outside town, offer a welcome, shady diversion from the scorching city bustle. You'll find ranchón…

  • L

    La Fuente de las Antilles

    This work, first unveiled in 1977, was elemental in reviving Cuba’s sculpturing traditions and making Las Tunas its HQ. The sculpture comprises a huge…

  • M

    Memorial Vicente García

    A colonial-era structure near the eponymous park that commemorates Las Tunas' great War of Independence hero who captured the town from the Spanish in…

  • S

    Statue of José Martí

    In the central hub of Plaza Martí an inventive bronze statue of the 'apostle of Cuban independence' by Rita Longa doubles as a solar clock. It was opened…

  • C

    Cacique Maniabo y Jibacoa

    A two-headed Taíno chief looking in opposite directions. It dominates the surroundings at the rustic Motel El Cornito 3km west of town.

  • P

    Plaza de la Revolución

    Las Tunas' Revolution Square is huge and bombastic, particularly for such a small city. Photo ops abound. Check out the huge Lenin-esque sculpture of…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Las Tunas Province.

  • See

