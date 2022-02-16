©yykkaa/Shutterstock

Isla de la Juventud & Cayo Largo del Sur

A historic refuge from the law for everyone from 16th-century pirates to 20th-century gangsters, La Isla is perhaps the quirkiest castaway destination you ever will see. Dumped like a crumpled apostrophe 100km off mainland Cuba, this pine-tree-clad island is the Caribbean's sixth-largest. But the Cayman Islands this isn't. Other tourists? Uh-uh. And if you thought mainland Cuba's towns were time-warped, try blowing the dust off island capital Nueva Gerona, where the main street doubles as a baseball diamond, and the food ‘scene’ is stuck in the Special Period. Yet, if you make it here, you're in for a true adventure. The main lure is diving some of the Caribbean's most pristine reefs, but otherwise get used to being becalmed with the coral, the odd crocodile and a colorful history that reads like an excerpt from Treasure Island.

Further east, Cayo Largo del Sur is La Isla's polar opposite, a manufactured tourist enclave renowned for its wide, white-sand beaches.

Explore Isla de la Juventud & Cayo Largo del Sur

  • P

    Playa Sirena

    Cayo Largo's (and, perhaps, Cuba's) finest beach is the broad westward-facing Playa Sirena, where 2km of powdery white sand is wide enough to accommodate…

  • Presidio Modelo

    Welcome to the island's most impressive yet depressing sight. Located near Reparto Chacón, 5km east of Nueva Gerona, this striking prison was built…

  • C

    Cueva de Punta del Este

    The Cueva de Punta del Este, a national monument 59km southeast of Nueva Gerona, has been called the 'Sistine Chapel' of Caribbean indigenous art. Long…

  • P

    Punta Francés

    This beach is the location of the National Maritime Park, accessible by a 90-minute boat ride from the marina just south of Hotel Colony. The white-sand…

  • M

    Museo Finca el Abra

    On October 17, 1870, the teenage José Martí spent nine weeks of exile at this farm-prison before his deportation to Spain. Legend has it that the…

  • C

    Criadero Cocodrilo

    This farm has played an important part in crocodile conservation in Cuba over the last few years and the results are interesting to see. Harboring more…

  • V

    Vivero de Crocodrilos

    A beautiful, old building on Cayo Largo? You'd better believe it. Just past the turnoffs to the Sol resorts, the stone tower marking the Vivero de…

  • P

    Presa El Abra

    Where have all the folk from Nueva Gerona gone? Gone to cool off in Presa El Abra, every one. On a scalding La Isla afternoon, you'd best join them. With…

  • C

    Cayo Rico

    A big day-trip destination between Cayo Largo and Isla de la Juventud. Boat excursions to the beaches leave from the hotels (for around CUC$85 per person)…

