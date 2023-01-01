Museo Municipal de Guanabacoa

Guanabacoa's main museum, like Regla's, is an important shrine to Santería, though you'll need to see past the run-down facilities and impassive 'guides' to appreciate it. The collection is small but concise; rooms are dedicated to the various Santería deities, with a particular focus on the orisha Elegguá. Equally fascinating are rare artifacts from the Palo Monte and Abakuá religions.

The museum also acts as a cultural center of sorts and puts on sporadic rumba and folkloric shows. Inquire within.