Convento de Santo Domingo is a sadly ruined convent with a handsome but mildewed baroque facade that's usually closed (there are no official hours, but try ringing the bell). It dates from the 1740s, when it was built by immigrant Canary Islanders who named the affiliated church after their patron saint, the Virgin of Candelaría. The ornate altarpiece features a carving of the Virgin. In 1762 the invading British army briefly turned the church into a barracks.