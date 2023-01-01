Museo Municipal de Regla

If you've come to see Regla's church you should also check out this important museum. Don't be put off by its superficial dinginess – there are some valuable relics inside. Located a few blocks up the main street from the ferry, it records Regla's history and Afro-Cuban religions. Don't miss the Palo Monte ngangas (cauldrons) and the masked Abakuá dancing figurines.

There's also an interesting small exhibit on Remigio Herrero, first babalawo (priest) of Regla, and a bizarre statue of Napoleon with his nose missing.