You don't have to be an Añejo Reserva quaffer to enjoy the Museo del Ron in the Fundación Havana Club, but it probably helps. The museum, with its quintilingual guided tour, shows rum-making antiquities and the complex distilling process in a scale model. A tasting of a seven-year-old añejo (aged rum) is included at the end of the tour. Reservations can be made online.

There's a bar and shop on-site, but the savvy reconvene at Bar Dos Hermanos next door. The museum also offers rum-tasting (CUC$12) and cocktail-making (CUC$15) workshops.