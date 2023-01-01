Jardín Madre Teresa de Calcuta

Passers-by usually miss this tree-filled oasis at Plaza de San Francisco de Asís’ southeastern corner, where the remains of some of Cuba’s best-known intellectuals are buried in a seemingly unofficial graveyard. Plants veil a few thought-provoking statues – usually photographed is Mother Teresa of Calcutta’s life-size representation sitting on a bench next to the rear entrance of the convent.

The garden occupies the entire area behind San Francisco de Asís Convent, including the former site of its main cupola, knocked down by a hurricane in 1850. Inaugurated in 1999 and decorated with sculptures by Cuban contemporary artists, the garden also hosts a small but impeccable Greek Orthodox cathedral.