Lonja del Comercio

This large, box-shaped building on Plaza de San Francisco de Asís is a former commodities market erected in 1909. The building was completely renovated in 1996 by the City Historian and today provides office space for foreign companies with joint ventures in Cuba. You can enter the Lonja to admire its central atrium and futuristic interior. It also houses a cafe-restaurant, El Mercurio, named after the bronze figure of the god Mercury that sits atop a dome on the roof.