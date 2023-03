Tucked away behind Plaza Vieja, the 'Brau' is a leading cultural institution that was formed in 1996 under the auspices of the Unión de Escritores y Artistas de Cuba (Uneac; Union of Cuban Writers and Artists). The center hosts expositions, poetry readings and live acoustic music. Its Salón de Arte Digital is renowned for its groundbreaking digital art.

It was being refurbished at last visit.