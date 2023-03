Aimed more at Cubans than tourists who may be used to more technical wizardry, Havana's planetarium includes a scale reproduction of the solar system inside a giant orb, a simulation of the Big Bang, and a theater that allows viewing of more than 6000 stars. It's only accessible by guided tour booked in advance. Tours take place Wednesday to Sunday and can be booked (in person) on Monday and Tuesday. There are four tours daily and two on Sunday.