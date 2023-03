Added in 2015 as a stainless-steel extension of the 1700s Alameda de Paula, this floating promenade is a spacious open-air platform enjoyed by skaters, yoga enthusiasts, anglers and people looking for a place to relax. Couples have filled its bars with decorated padlocks, launching the keys to the bottom of the bay and their love to eternity, hopefully.

The promenade literally floats parallel to Av del Puerto, between the Emboque de Luz and the Almacenes San José artisans’ market.