Ermita de Potosí

Inexplicably, barely anyone visits this, the oldest church in Cuba, still standing in its original perch. The structure dates from around 1675 and is a simple mudéjar design with a single bell tower and a wooden ceiling. It sits in an eerie graveyard atop a hill in Guanabacoa and is in remarkably good condition considering its age. It opens for Mass on Sunday morning. Otherwise, call the guardian of the graveyard and (s)he may let you look inside the church.