Museo de Mártires

Regla, Guanabacoa & the Forts

Effectively an arm of Guanabacoa’s municipal museum, this tiny place on the road to Regla displays a scruffy selection of material relevant to the revolution and the locals who fought in it. In a glass case there's a suit once worn by José Martí, who made his first public speech in Guanabacoa in 1879.

Nearby Regla, Guanabacoa & the Forts attractions

