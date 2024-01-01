Effectively an arm of Guanabacoa’s municipal museum, this tiny place on the road to Regla displays a scruffy selection of material relevant to the revolution and the locals who fought in it. In a glass case there's a suit once worn by José Martí, who made his first public speech in Guanabacoa in 1879.
Museo de Mártires
Regla, Guanabacoa & the Forts
