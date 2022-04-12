©Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Regla, Guanabacoa & the Forts

Regla and Guanabacoa are two small towns on the eastern side of Havana harbor that got swallowed up during Havana's urban growth. Slow-paced and little visited by tourists, the municipalities retain an independent-minded and culturally distinct spirit. There are other spirits here too. Guanabacoa is sometimes called el pueblo embrujado ('the bewitched town') for its strong Santería traditions, while Regla – another Santería hotbed – was known as the Sierra Chiquita (Little Sierra, after the Sierra Maestra) in the 1950s for its bolshie revolutionary politics.

Explore Regla, Guanabacoa & the Forts

  • Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de Regla

    As important as it is diminutive, Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de Regla, which sits close to the dock in Regla, has a long and colorful history. Inside on…

  • Fortaleza de San Carlos de la Cabaña

    This 18th-century colossus was built between 1763 and 1774 on a long, exposed ridge on the east side of Havana harbor to fill a weakness in the city's…

  • E

    Estatua de Cristo

    This impossible-to-miss statue on a rise on the harbor's eastern side was created by Jilma Madera in 1958. It was promised to President Batista by his…

  • M

    Museo Municipal de Guanabacoa

    Guanabacoa's main museum, like Regla's, is an important shrine to Santería, though you'll need to see past the run-down facilities and impassive 'guides'…

  • M

    Museo Municipal de Regla

    If you've come to see Regla's church you should also check out this important museum. Don't be put off by its superficial dinginess – there are some…

  • I

    Iglesia de Guanabacoa

    This church, in Parque Martí in the center of Guanabacoa, is also known as the Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de la Asunción. It was designed by Lorenzo…

  • M

    Museo de Comandancia del Che

    Probably the most interesting of the several museums spread around Havana's two eastern forts is this diminutive but nonetheless riveting exposé of the…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Regla, Guanabacoa & the Forts.

  • See

    Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de Regla

    As important as it is diminutive, Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de Regla, which sits close to the dock in Regla, has a long and colorful history. Inside on…

  • See

    Fortaleza de San Carlos de la Cabaña

    This 18th-century colossus was built between 1763 and 1774 on a long, exposed ridge on the east side of Havana harbor to fill a weakness in the city's…

  • See

    Estatua de Cristo

    This impossible-to-miss statue on a rise on the harbor's eastern side was created by Jilma Madera in 1958. It was promised to President Batista by his…

  • See

    Museo Municipal de Guanabacoa

    Guanabacoa's main museum, like Regla's, is an important shrine to Santería, though you'll need to see past the run-down facilities and impassive 'guides'…

  • See

    Museo Municipal de Regla

    If you've come to see Regla's church you should also check out this important museum. Don't be put off by its superficial dinginess – there are some…

  • See

    Iglesia de Guanabacoa

    This church, in Parque Martí in the center of Guanabacoa, is also known as the Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de la Asunción. It was designed by Lorenzo…

  • See

    Museo de Comandancia del Che

    Probably the most interesting of the several museums spread around Havana's two eastern forts is this diminutive but nonetheless riveting exposé of the…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Regla, Guanabacoa & the Forts

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.