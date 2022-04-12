In 1940 American novelist Ernest Hemingway bought the Finca la Vigía, a villa on a hill in San Francisco de Paula, 15km southeast of Havana, where he…
Outer Havana
Spread out like a fan on three sides of downtown, Havana's little-visited suburban municipalities hide a handful of disparate sights that can make interesting half-day and day trips from the city center. Santiago de las Vegas and Santa María del Rosario are former rural settlements that have been incorporated into the larger metropolis without losing their soporific airs; San Francisco de Paula trades off its association with famous former resident, Ernest Hemingway; Arroyo Naranjo encircles the city's largest green space, Parque Lenin, and hosts Havana's expansive botanical gardens.
Explore Outer Havana
- MMuseo Hemingway
- JJardín Botánico Nacional
- IIglesia de Nuestra Señora del Rosario
- SSantuario de San Lázaro
- PParque Lenin
- MMausoleo de Antonio Maceo
- EExpoCuba
