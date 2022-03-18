Located 5km downriver from Vukovar, this museum sits on one of Europe's most significant archaeological sites and provides an introduction to the most…
Inland Croatia
Most tourists forget this big chunk of Croatia, but it was made for road-tripping. The bucolic northern region of Zagorje is sprinkled with itsy-bitsy villages and vineyard-speckled hills with the odd medieval castle and spa town thrown in for good measure. On its eastern edge, on the route to Hungary, Varaždin is a baroque beauty of a small town with an important history that belies its laid-back appeal.
The Pannonian plains and flat farmland of Slavonia stretch out southeast towards Serbia. In this primarily agricultural region dip into culture amid the fine architecture of lively Osijek, the two museums of Vukovar and inside Ɖakovo's majestic cathedral. Afterwards head out into the countryside once more to drive the wine roads and for boat trips in the vast wetlands at Kopački Rit Nature Park.
A journey here is as far away in character from the bustle of the coastal resorts as you can get.
Explore Inland Croatia
- Vučedol Culture Museum
- CChurch of Virgin Mary of Jerusalem
This baroque church, built in 1761, is one of Zagorje's most important pilgrimage sites and is well worth the uphill walk from the centre. Outside, the…
- ÐÐakovo Cathedral of St Peter
Ɖakovo's pride and glory is this red-brick cathedral, with its twin 84m-high belfries looming over town. Commissioned by Bishop Strossmayer in 1862, the…
- MMuseum of Slavonia Archaeology Department
The oldest museum in Croatia, the Museum of Slavonia is housed in the renovated city-guard building with a glass dome over an arcaded patio. It showcases…
- CCastle Eltz
Closed for several years following the war, the 18th-century Eltz Palace reopened in 2014 as this brilliant museum. Head up the stairs to the 1st floor…
- Lonjsko Polje Nature Park
Nominated for World Heritage Site status, Lonjsko Polje is a 506-sq-km stretch of swampland (polje means ‘field’) in the Posavina region, between the Sava…
- Trakošćan Castle
This castle, 80km northwest of Zagreb, is worth a visit for its well-presented museum and attractive grounds. The exact origin of its construction is…
- ŽŽumberak Samoborsko Gorje Nature Park
Samobor is a good jumping-off point for hiking into the Žumberak Samoborsko Gorje, a mountain system that links the high peaks of the Alps with the…
- Medvedgrad
This medieval fortress, just above the city on the southern side of Mt Medvednica, is Zagreb’s most important medieval monument. Built from 1249 to 1254,…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Inland Croatia.
