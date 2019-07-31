Taking up a prime harborside position, the extraordinary complex of Diocletian's Palace is one of the most imposing ancient Roman structures in existence…
Central Dalmatia
Central Dalmatia is the most action-packed and diverse part of Croatia, with pretty islands, quiet ports, rugged mountains, numerous castles and an emerging culinary scene, as well as three Unesco World Heritage Sites: Diocletian’s Palace in Split, the medieval walled town of Trogir and the ancient strip fields of the Stari Grad plain on the island of Hvar. Throughout it all, the rugged 1500m-high Dinaric Range provides a dramatic background.
Hot spots include the buzzing Mediterranean-flavoured city of Split and gorgeous little Hvar Town, where the cashed meet the trashed on the Adriatic's most glamorous party island. But if it's relaxation you're after, there are seductive sandy beaches and pebbly coves scattered about islands near and far.
Best of all, Dalmatia is usually warmer than Istria or the Kvarner Gulf. You can plunge into the crystalline Adriatic from the middle of May right up until the end of September.
Explore Central Dalmatia
- Diocletian’s Palace
Taking up a prime harborside position, the extraordinary complex of Diocletian's Palace is one of the most imposing ancient Roman structures in existence…
- Klis Fortress
Controlling the valley leading into Split, the imposing Klis Fortress spreads along a limestone bluff, reaching 1260ft (385m) at its highest point. Its…
- Zlatni Rat
Zlatni Rat, Croatia's most photographed beach, extends like a tongue into the sea for about a quarter of a mile (400m). Despite the hype and constant…
- Cathedral of St Domnius
Split’s octagonal cathedral is one of the best-preserved ancient Roman buildings still standing. It was built as a mausoleum for Diocletian, the last…
- Blaca Hermitage
Things can't have looked too different on the approach to this remote mountain cleft when a small group of priests and their servants, on the run from the…
- SSt Lawrence's Cathedral
Trogir's show-stopping attraction is its three-naved Venetian cathedral, one of the finest architectural works in Croatia, built between the 13th and 15th…
- VVidova Gora
At 778m, Vidova Gora is the highest point on the Adriatic Islands and the view from the top is astounding. From here the entire island of Hvar is spread…
- Salona
The ruins of the ancient city of Salona, situated at the foot of the mountains just northeast of Split, are the most archaeologically important in Croatia…
- SStiniva
Tiny Stiniva is Vis’ most perfect cove. The high cliffs surrounding it form an almost complete circle, with a gap of only about 10m open to the sea. The…
