Tolú
You'd never know it, but the tranquil pueblo of Tolú, the capital of the Golfo de Morrosquillo, is one of Colombia's most visited tourist destinations. Colombians flock here throughout the high season for its small-town feel and surrounding beaches, but there's rarely a foreign traveler in sight. The rest of the year, it's a quiet place.
Tolú's lengthy malecón (boardwalk), full of seaside bars, restaurants and small artisan stalls, is worth a stroll, but the main draw is the town's proximity to the idyllic Islas de San Bernardo, part of Parque Nacional Natural (PNN) Corales del Rosario y San Bernardo.
Explore Tolú
Ciénega la Caimanera
This 1800-hectare nature reserve is a part-freshwater, part-saltwater bog with five varieties of mangroves. The red mangrove's roots twist and tangle in…
Punta Bolívar
This stretch of sand is a good choice if you want to spend the day on the beach. It's rather remotely located, so you'll need to hire a moto-taxi from…
Playa Blanca
If you're looking for a good slice of local beach, then Playa Blanca is your best bet. It is accessed via moto-taxi from Coveñas (COP$6000).
