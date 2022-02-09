You'd never know it, but the tranquil pueblo of Tolú, the capital of the Golfo de Morrosquillo, is one of Colombia's most visited tourist destinations. Colombians flock here throughout the high season for its small-town feel and surrounding beaches, but there's rarely a foreign traveler in sight. The rest of the year, it's a quiet place.

Tolú's lengthy malecón (boardwalk), full of seaside bars, restaurants and small artisan stalls, is worth a stroll, but the main draw is the town's proximity to the idyllic Islas de San Bernardo, part of Parque Nacional Natural (PNN) Corales del Rosario y San Bernardo.