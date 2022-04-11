Eat
Once a tiny fishing village, Taganga seemed to have hit the jackpot when it became a big backpacker destination in the early 2000s. It drew a diverse crowd of locals and travelers, and quietly boomed. Hostels and restaurants prospered with the endless stream of visitors.
Taganga today is something of a cautionary tale about the overdevelopment of small towns, though, and in the past few years the village has gone from a near-obligatory backpacker stop to a rather depressing place where poverty is rife and much of what originally attracted visitors has disappeared. That said, some travelers still come here for cheap accommodation, partying and diving; there are also those who love being so close to PNN Tayrona, just a short boat ride away. The town's hostel owners are a determined bunch and are doggedly fighting to restore Taganga to its former glory.
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Taganga.
Eat
This cosy rooftop restaurant has great bay views and an eclectic menu that keeps the crowds returning. Try the excellent falafel, the perfectly cooked…
