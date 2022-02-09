Just south of the mouth of the Río Nuquí, rugged Playa Olímpica stretches as far as the eye can see. A local named Señor Pastrana can paddle you across…
Nuquí
Midway along the Chocó coast is the small town of Nuquí. It boasts a wide beach right in front of town and a long, rugged stretch of sand across the river. A short boat ride away, the secluded beach of Guachalito has some of the best resorts along this coast. A number of indigenous communities live up the Nuquí river but are not in the business of receiving visitors.
The town itself is paved with a mixture of concrete and gravel, but has no car traffic. It's a convenient base from which to explore the gorgeous surrounding area.
Explore Nuquí
- PPlaya Olímpica
Just south of the mouth of the Río Nuquí, rugged Playa Olímpica stretches as far as the eye can see. A local named Señor Pastrana can paddle you across…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Nuquí.
See
Playa Olímpica
Just south of the mouth of the Río Nuquí, rugged Playa Olímpica stretches as far as the eye can see. A local named Señor Pastrana can paddle you across…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Nuquí
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.