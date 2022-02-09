El Chocó is covered in dense jungle and is one of the wettest places on earth. On average, it receives 52-59ft (16-18m) of rain per year. This defines the region, the people and its culture. When the sun shines, it's too hot to move too fast, and when it rains – almost every day – no one wants to go out and get wet. No wonder people joke about hora chocoana (Chocó time). Life here is slow.

It's not a cheap destination. Transportation is mostly in small boats that are much pricier than a comparable journey by bus. Furthermore, accommodations here are far more expensive than similar options elsewhere in Colombia. However, budget travelers should not be totally discouraged. With a bit of planning, a willingness to prepare your own meals and a flexible itinerary, it's possible to discover this amazing region without breaking the bank.