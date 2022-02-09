On Playa Cuevita, 5km south of El Valle along the coast, is the turtle-nesting sanctuary and research station of Estación Septiembre. From June to…
Chocó
El Chocó is covered in dense jungle and is one of the wettest places on earth. On average, it receives 52-59ft (16-18m) of rain per year. This defines the region, the people and its culture. When the sun shines, it's too hot to move too fast, and when it rains – almost every day – no one wants to go out and get wet. No wonder people joke about hora chocoana (Chocó time). Life here is slow.
It's not a cheap destination. Transportation is mostly in small boats that are much pricier than a comparable journey by bus. Furthermore, accommodations here are far more expensive than similar options elsewhere in Colombia. However, budget travelers should not be totally discouraged. With a bit of planning, a willingness to prepare your own meals and a flexible itinerary, it's possible to discover this amazing region without breaking the bank.
Explore Chocó
- EEstación Septiembre
On Playa Cuevita, 5km south of El Valle along the coast, is the turtle-nesting sanctuary and research station of Estación Septiembre. From June to…
- PParque Nacional Natural (PNN) Ensenada de Utría
This national park surrounding a narrow inlet of water is one of the best places to see whales close up from land. During the calving season they enter…
- SSalto del Aeropuerto
A short walk from the airport, this high-volume waterfall pours into deep, crystal-clear swimming holes where you can spot giant freshwater shrimp.
- JJardín Botánico del Pacífico
A 170-hectare nature reserve running alongside the Río Mecana made up of mangroves, virgin tropical forest and a botanical garden of native plants and…
- PPlaya Olímpica
Just south of the mouth of the Río Nuquí, rugged Playa Olímpica stretches as far as the eye can see. A local named Señor Pastrana can paddle you across…
- CCascada Chocolatal
Near the south end of town you'll find this impressive waterfall that empties into an icy-cold swimming hole. The jungle towers over you on both sides of…
