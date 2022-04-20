Eat
Josefina's
Scour the coast and you won't find better seafood – or a warmer welcome – than at Josefina's. Her medium-sized pargo (red snapper) practically fills the…
Colombia ends its desert-to-jungle Caribbean coastline with a flourish: the idyllic, laid-back villages of Capurganá and Sapzurro, and their surrounding beaches, are hidden in a corner of Colombia's northwest, just a stroll from the Panamanian border. Hemmed in by jungle-covered mountains and washed by fabulously azure waters, the villages are full of colorful quirks. Cars are banned, electricity gets turned off almost daily and ATMs remain a distant urban rumor.
Part of the adventure is just getting here: both villages are only accessible by a choppy 1½- to 2½-hour boat ride from Turbo or Necoclí, or by a tiny plane from Medellín. Consequently, the beaches remain pleasantly unkempt and the jungle deliciously impenetrable. While in-the-know Colombians and a trickle of foreign backpackers might visit the area, the vibe is still decidedly casual, unhurried and locally led.
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Capurganá & Sapzurro.
Eat
Eat
This simple window-in-the-wall place with the silly name does do great arepas (corn cakes), but owner-chef Amparo will prepare more elaborate dishes,…
Eat
Facing you as you get off the launch from Capurganá, this fish restaurant is demonstrably popular, with locals and visitors alike crowding in. The set…
