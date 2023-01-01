This impressive 120-million-year-old baby-kronosaurus fossil is the world’s most complete specimen of this prehistoric marine reptile. The fossil is 7m long – the creature was about 12m in size, but the tail did not survive – and it remains in place exactly where it was found in 1977. Museum staff can explain how the fossil was found and direct you around several other paleontological specimens in the same museum.

The fossil is off the road to Santa Sofía, 6km west of Villa de Leyva. You can walk here in a bit more than an hour, or take the Santa Sofía bus, which will drop you off 80m from the fossil.