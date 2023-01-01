Casa del Fundador Suárez Rendón

The finest historic mansion in town, this place is the original home of the founder of Tunja. Built in the mid-16th century on the eastern side of Plaza de Bolívar, it's a fine example of an aristocratic residence from the time of the Spanish Conquest. Among its many interesting features are the ceilings in two of the main rooms, covered with intriguing painted scenes that were only discovered when a false ceiling collapsed.

Other items to look out for are the dapper period party costume and the suit of armor. In the dining room you can observe some of the original Portuguese tiles that once covered the floors. In order to get inside you'll have to sign up for the free guided tour in Spanish that runs every half hour.