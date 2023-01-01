Once home to scribe Juan de Vargas, Casa de Don Juan de Vargas is a splendid 16th-century residence that has been converted into a museum. It has a collection of colonial artworks, as well as some interesting pre-Hispanic pottery, gold-encrusted costumes and period furniture, but the most captivating features are the ceilings, covered with eclectic paintings.

While they aren't particularly well executed, the paintings are interesting for their mishmash of religious themes and mythological characters such as Hercules.