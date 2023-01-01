The nondescript exterior of the mid-16th-century Iglesia de Santo Domingo hides one of the most richly decorated interiors in Colombia. To the left as you enter is the large Capilla del Rosario, dubbed La Capilla Sixtina del Arte Neogranadino (Sistine Chapel of New Granada's Art). Decorated by Fray Pedro Bedón from Quito, the chapel is rich in red and gold gilded wood carving – it's a magnificent example of Hispano-American baroque art. It contrasts sharply with the plain white-painted main nave.