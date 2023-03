Antonio Ricaurte fought under Bolívar and is remembered for his act of self-sacrifice in the battle of San Mateo (near Caracas in Venezuela) in 1814. Defending an armory and closely encircled by the Spaniards, he let them in, then set fire to the gunpowder kegs and blew up everyone, including himself. The battle was won.

This building is the house where Ricaurte was born in 1786. It's now a museum displaying period furniture and weapons, and has pleasant gardens.