Apparently one of best museums of religious art in the country, the Museo del Carmen is housed in the convent of the same name. The fairly average collection of paintings, carvings, altarpieces and other religious objects dates from the 16th century onward. Some of the pieces are a little soiled and many of them are anonymous, but there are several notable works by colonial-era Colombian artists Gaspar Figueroa and Gregorio Vázquez.