Casa Museo de Luis Alberto Acuña

Villa de Leyva's best museum features works by one of Colombia's most influential painters, sculptors, writers and historians, Luis Alberto Acuña (1904–93), who was inspired by sources ranging from Muisca mythology to contemporary art. Set up in the mansion where Acuña lived for the last 15 years of his life, this museum is the most comprehensive collection of his work in Colombia.

There's a fine patio containing some of Acuña's indigenous-themed murals and a little shop out front. If the door's closed, ring the bell.