Casa del Primer Congreso de las Provincias Unidas

Villa de Leyva

On October 4, 1812, legislators met here to install the First Congress of the short-lived United Provinces of New Granada and elect its first president, Camilo Torres Tenorio. The impressive building was closed for renovations when we passed by, but should be open to visitors again in the future.

