On October 4, 1812, legislators met here to install the First Congress of the short-lived United Provinces of New Granada and elect its first president, Camilo Torres Tenorio. The impressive building was closed for renovations when we passed by, but should be open to visitors again in the future.
Casa del Primer Congreso de las Provincias Unidas
Villa de Leyva
8.99 MILES
This vertigo-inducing mountain path running along a ridge on the way to the Guatoque waterfall is a popular attraction in its own right. At its narrowest…
9.68 MILES
Set amid arid hills, 7km beyond Ráquira, the Monasterio de La Candelaria was founded in 1597 by Augustine monks and completed about 1660. A guide will…
5.82 MILES
Founded by the Dominican fathers in 1620, this convent is a large stone-and-adobe construction with a huge, faintly regal courtyard. The floors are paved…
Santuario de Flora y Fauna de Iguaque
7.07 MILES
Covering 67.5 sq km, this unique páramo (high-mountain plains) neotropical ecosystem contains hundreds of species of flora and fauna but is most noted for…
Casa del Fundador Suárez Rendón
13.14 MILES
The finest historic mansion in town, this place is the original home of the founder of Tunja. Built in the mid-16th century on the eastern side of Plaza…
0.94 MILES
One of Villa de Leyva's most magnificent buildings is the Gaudí-esque Casa de Barro, an artistic house made from entirely handworked clay fired in stages…
7.91 MILES
This impressive narrow waterfall plunges 60m from a limestone canyon down a multicolored rock face. When there's a lot of water a shallow pool suitable…
1. Casa de Juan de Castellanos
0.02 MILES
A fine restored colonial mansion just off the plaza that now contains a variety of shops.
0.04 MILES
This colonial mansion has an intimate courtyard with an abundance of plants and trees surrounding a fountain. The front section houses shops, and there's…
0.05 MILES
This parish church facing the main square was built in 1608 and has hardly changed since that time. The interior is plain, except for the marvelous…
5. Casa Museo de Luis Alberto Acuña
0.09 MILES
Villa de Leyva's best museum features works by one of Colombia's most influential painters, sculptors, writers and historians, Luis Alberto Acuña (1904–93…
0.09 MILES
Casa Quintero is a fully restored colonial mansion and gourmet food court just off Plaza Mayor.
0.11 MILES
Apparently one of best museums of religious art in the country, the Museo del Carmen is housed in the convent of the same name. The fairly average…
0.11 MILES
This church is currently in religious service and has interesting paintings in the chancel and on the wooden structure supporting the roof.