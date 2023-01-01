Cascada El Hayal

This impressive narrow waterfall plunges 60m from a limestone canyon down a multicolored rock face. When there's a lot of water a shallow pool suitable for bathing forms at the base. From the base a path leads behind the falls to a large open cave, which was once used by local indigenous groups for important ceremonies. Take care on the path, as there are a lot of loose rocks.

Note that in extended dry periods the waterfall can lose most of its volume and may even disappear.

El Hayal is accessed from the village of Santa Sofía. From the bus stop, cross the main plaza and take the road to Moniquira. Continue for 1.5km until you reach the signed turnoff by the orange house. Walk for another 5km, passing the entrance to Paso de Angel, until you get to a grassy parking area on the right-hand side. From the trailhead here it's a 30-minute walk down to the falls. To make things easier, it's possible to hire a guide in Villa de Leyva.