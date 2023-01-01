One of Villa de Leyva's most magnificent buildings is the Gaudí-esque Casa de Barro, an artistic house made from entirely handworked clay fired in stages to produce one continuous terracotta structure. It's decorated with ornamental flourishes throughout, with delightful wrought-iron features on the windows. The garden hosts surrealistic sculptures, some of them made of recycled metal.

The structure is particularly attractive in the late afternoon, when the setting sun gives the clay a hearty glow.

It's 1km outside Villa de Leyva on the road to Sáchica.