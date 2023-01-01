Antonio Nariño was known as the forefather of Colombia's independence and Casa Museo de Antonio Nariño is the house where he spent the last two months of his life before succumbing to a lung infection in 1823. Nariño was a fierce defender of human rights and is also revered for translating Thomas Paine's Rights of Man into Spanish. The house has been converted into a museum containing colonial objects and memorabilia related to this great man.

The friendly staff will guide you through the museum on request.