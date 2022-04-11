Shop
Declared a national monument in 1954, Villa de Leyva's colonial architecture has been preserved in its entirety, with cobblestone roads and whitewashed buildings. The physical beauty of the surrounding countryside and mild, dry climate have long attracted outsiders. The town was founded in 1572 by colonizer Hernán Suárez de Villalobos, and early on it was mainly a retreat for military officers, clergy and the nobility.
Villa de Leyva
At 120m by 120m, Plaza Mayor is one of the largest town squares in the Americas. It's paved with massive cobblestones and surrounded by magnificent…
Casa Museo de Luis Alberto Acuña
Villa de Leyva
Villa de Leyva's best museum features works by one of Colombia's most influential painters, sculptors, writers and historians, Luis Alberto Acuña (1904–93…
Villa de Leyva
Antonio Nariño was known as the forefather of Colombia's independence and Casa Museo de Antonio Nariño is the house where he spent the last two months of…
Villa de Leyva
Apparently one of best museums of religious art in the country, the Museo del Carmen is housed in the convent of the same name. The fairly average…
Casa Museo de Antonio Ricaurte
Villa de Leyva
Antonio Ricaurte fought under Bolívar and is remembered for his act of self-sacrifice in the battle of San Mateo (near Caracas in Venezuela) in 1814…
Casa del Primer Congreso de las Provincias Unidas
Villa de Leyva
On October 4, 1812, legislators met here to install the First Congress of the short-lived United Provinces of New Granada and elect its first president,…
Villa de Leyva
This colonial mansion has an intimate courtyard with an abundance of plants and trees surrounding a fountain. The front section houses shops, and there's…
Villa de Leyva
This parish church facing the main square was built in 1608 and has hardly changed since that time. The interior is plain, except for the marvelous…
