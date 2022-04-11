Villa de Leyva

Villa de Leyva, Colombia - September 14, 2014: It is Sunday morning in Villa de Leyva and Calle or Street 14 is almost lifeless. The shops and restaurants will open; but, only towards noon. Founded in 1572 and located at just over 7000 feet above sea level on the Andes Mountains, Villa de Leyva was declared a National Monument in 1954 to protect it's colonial architecture and heritage. It is located in the Department of Boyaca, in the South American country of Colombia. In the background are the always present Andes Mountains. Photo shot in the morning sunlight; horizontal format. Copy space.

Overview

Declared a national monument in 1954, Villa de Leyva's colonial architecture has been preserved in its entirety, with cobblestone roads and whitewashed buildings. The physical beauty of the surrounding countryside and mild, dry climate have long attracted outsiders. The town was founded in 1572 by colonizer Hernán Suárez de Villalobos, and early on it was mainly a retreat for military officers, clergy and the nobility.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Plaza Mayor

    Plaza Mayor

    Villa de Leyva

    At 120m by 120m, Plaza Mayor is one of the largest town squares in the Americas. It's paved with massive cobblestones and surrounded by magnificent…

  • Casa Museo de Luis Alberto Acuña

    Casa Museo de Luis Alberto Acuña

    Villa de Leyva

    Villa de Leyva's best museum features works by one of Colombia's most influential painters, sculptors, writers and historians, Luis Alberto Acuña (1904–93…

  • Casa Museo de Antonio Nariño

    Casa Museo de Antonio Nariño

    Villa de Leyva

    Antonio Nariño was known as the forefather of Colombia's independence and Casa Museo de Antonio Nariño is the house where he spent the last two months of…

  • Museo del Carmen

    Museo del Carmen

    Villa de Leyva

    Apparently one of best museums of religious art in the country, the Museo del Carmen is housed in the convent of the same name. The fairly average…

  • Casa Museo de Antonio Ricaurte

    Casa Museo de Antonio Ricaurte

    Villa de Leyva

    Antonio Ricaurte fought under Bolívar and is remembered for his act of self-sacrifice in the battle of San Mateo (near Caracas in Venezuela) in 1814…

  • Casona La Guaca

    Casona La Guaca

    Villa de Leyva

    This colonial mansion has an intimate courtyard with an abundance of plants and trees surrounding a fountain. The front section houses shops, and there's…

  • Iglesia Parroquial

    Iglesia Parroquial

    Villa de Leyva

    This parish church facing the main square was built in 1608 and has hardly changed since that time. The interior is plain, except for the marvelous…

