At 120m by 120m, Plaza Mayor is one of the largest town squares in the Americas. It's paved with massive cobblestones and surrounded by magnificent colonial structures and a charmingly simple parish church. Only a small, central Mudejar fountain, which provided water to the villagers for almost four centuries, interrupts the vast expanse. In most Colombian cities the main square is named after a historic hero, but this one is traditionally and firmly called Plaza Mayor.