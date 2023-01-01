Cascada Guatoque

Accessible by the nerve-racking Paso de Angel path outside the small town of Santa Sofía, this pretty 80m waterfall empties into a fine pool. The final parts of the trail are very steep and are bordered by sheer drops. Go with a guide from Villa de Leyva. The path finishes at the top of the waterfall; under no circumstances should visitors attempt to make their way down to the base of the falls without a professional guide – the descent is highly dangerous.

The only safe path to get down to the pool winds through the mountains a fair distance from the top of the falls. It's a tricky two-hour hike, but the reward is a refreshing dip in a wonderfully isolated swimming hole.