Centro de Investigaciones Paleontológicas

Boyacá

Just across the main road from the famed El Fósil site, this sleek center combines an open-window research facility with a collection of impressive fossils, including an amazing full-body plesiosaurus (a Jurassic sea dragon), the oldest known turtle fossil and the only tooth of a saber-tooth tiger ever discovered in Colombia. Everything is signed in English.

It's gloriously geeky fun and there are a number of awesome hands-on activities for young travelers, including excavation classes where kids can unearth fossil replicas and workshops creating imitation fossils from molds, which the budding paleontologists can then take home.

