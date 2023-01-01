Founded in 1571, the fascinating Capilla y Museo de Santa Clara La Real is thought to be the first convent in Nueva Granada. In 1863 the nuns were expelled and the convent was used for various purposes, including as a hospital. The single-naved church displays a rare amalgamation of baroque, Mudejar and indigenous styles and shelters a wealth of colonial artwork on its walls, most of which comes from the 16th to 18th centuries.

Next to the choir is the cell where Madre Francisca Josefa, a mystic nun who practiced flagellation, lived for 53 years (1689–1742). A guided tour imparting the full story of Madre Josefa and the convent is included with admission. The museum door is usually kept locked; ring the bell.