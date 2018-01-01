Like much of central China, Húběi (湖北) is better known for its industrial belt rather than the searing beauty of its lush and fertile landscape of mountain parks and plains sluiced by rivers, lakes and sacred Taoist sites.

The Three Gorges snakes across the border, carrying gobsmacked visitors into its belly, while the mountainous west rises to the sacred peaks of Wǔdāng Shān, the kind of kung-fu film setting where courtyards of taichi masters cling to mountaintops and adhere to Taoist virtues. And hikers will find Shénnóngjià National Park in its sparse, water-coloured natural state.

Húběi’s central location ensured it played a key role in Chinese history – there's evidence around Jīngzhōu of the great Chu kingdom that ruled here more than 2000 years ago. China’s modern history echoes through the cultural sites of Wǔhàn, one of China's most dynamic cities, where the hum of commerce spills over into jumping nightlife.

