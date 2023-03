Hong Kong's tallest building (484m) is a lonely one, standing all by itself in West Kowloon. If you want to ogle the view, you can either head up to the Ritz-Carlton on the 12th floor, or visit Sky100, an observation deck on the 100th floor. From Element's 2nd-floor 'Metal Zone', you'll see signage showing you the way. Last entry is at 8pm.