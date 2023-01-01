Shijia Hutong Museum

Shijia Hutong has seen plenty of action over the decades, as this spiffy museum in a rebuilt sìhéyuàn (courtyard residence) explains. English is ample throughout; you'll learn a bit about the disputed etymology of the word 'hutong' (Mongolian or Han?), and be invited to admire scale models of Shijia Hutong, which, while visually impressive, don't reveal much.

The museum, opened in 2014, was partly funded by the UK's Prince of Wales's Charitable Foundation. For a more gratifying hutong education, ride the subway to Xisi and go for a stroll in the alleyways around the White Dagoba Temple.